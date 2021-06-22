75th DLRC/DCC meeting held at Budgam

Budgam, June 22: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Nasir Ahmad Lone today, presided over 75th District Level Review Committee/ District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting at New Conference Hall Budgam. DDC Chairman Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan also took part in the meeting.
The meeting was convened by the convenor DLRC Lead District Manager BudgamFarhatManzoorand.attended by GM DIC, Mohammad Ashraf, Cluster Head J&K Bank Budgam Azad Ahmad, Director RSETI Budgam, DDM NABARD, Heads of Departments from various line departments and Banks.
At the outset, Lead District Manager Budgam presented the highlights of the performance of all the Banks of the district for Quarter ending March 31, 2021 in her deliberation.
She said that an achievement of 91 percent in CD Ratio was registered for the quarter ending March 31 2021.
Regarding advances and deposits it was revealed that positive growth of Rs. 536.85 Cr from Rs. 2693.24 Cr (March 2020) to Rs. 3230.09 Cr (March 2021) while as the deposit figure has risen from Rs. 2975.89 Cr (March 2020) to Rs. 3533.96 Cr (March 2021) thus recording 19.93 percent and 18.75 percent respectively.
Farhat further briefed that an amount of Rs 1419.80 Cr for Quarter Ending March 2021 was disbursed under priority and non priory sectors out of which an amount of Rs. 943.58 Cr was disbursed under priority sector simultaneously Rs 476.21Crs was made available and disbursed under non priority sector during the quarter ending March 2021, thus achieving a target of 62 percent under these sectors for the FY of 2020-2021 which is highest among all other districts of UT of J&K.
Speaking in the meeting, ADC taking note of some laxity and leniency demonstrated by some banks and sponsoring agencies/ departments in ensuring time bound disposal of all pending and in hand cases, instructed that line departments shall take on board, all concerned banks while accepting and sponsoring the cases for approval.