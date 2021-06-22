75th DLRC/DCC meeting held at Budgam

Budgam, June 22: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Nasir Ahmad Lone today, presided over 75th District Level Review Committee/ District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting at New Conference Hall Budgam. DDC Chairman Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan also took part in the meeting.

The meeting was convened by the convenor DLRC Lead District Manager BudgamFarhatManzoorand.attended by GM DIC, Mohammad Ashraf, Cluster Head J&K Bank Budgam Azad Ahmad, Director RSETI Budgam, DDM NABARD, Heads of Departments from various line departments and Banks.

At the outset, Lead District Manager Budgam presented the highlights of the performance of all the Banks of the district for Quarter ending March 31, 2021 in her deliberation.

She said that an achievement of 91 percent in CD Ratio was registered for the quarter ending March 31 2021.