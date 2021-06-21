7th International Yoga Day celebrations held across Kashmir

Srinagar, June 21: 7th International Yoga Day celebrations were held across the UT of J&K. The event, orgnanized by Sports Council at TRC received well response by the public. Owing to Covid-19 SOPs, the number of participants was restricted and all the necessary steps were taken to adher to the Government guidelines.

JunaidAzimMatoo, Mayor, SMC was the chief guest at one of the events held at TRC Football/Cricket ground Srinagar. Meanwhile, the health department, Srinagar also organized similar event here with the theme "BE WITH YOGA, BE AT HOME. The session was organized as per the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH Govt of India and the COVID 19 SOP's. The event was conducted by DrAsifKundangar, DrRehana (Yoga therapist) and DrRuhail John.

ANANTNAG: The department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Anantnagorganised the main event at sports stadium Anantnag where students, volunteers and officials participated. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh presided over the event as Chief Guest.

PULWAMA: District Administration Pulwama in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports and AYUSH and NYK organized a function during which Chairperson DDC Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, BaseerulChoudary, all District officers and employees of various departments including NYK who performed Yoga Asnas.

KUPWARA: The main official event which was organized by Department of AYUSH Kupwara and District Youth Services & Sports department Kupwara was held at Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara. On the occasion, Assistant District Medical Officer (ADMO) Kupwara Dr. FarooqIqbal and District Youth Services & Sports (DYS&S) Officer, Jinterder Singh was present.

SHOPIAN: The main event was inaugurated by DC Shopian. The Self Help Groups registered under National Rural Livelihood Mission also celebrated Yoga day at all blocks of the district.

KULGAM: The Yoga sessions were organized by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with AYUSH and Youth Services and Sports Department. The Deputy Commissioner KulgamDr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat also participated in Yoga session and performed various yogAsanes.

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner BandiporaDrOwais Ahmad led the celebrations of the International Yoga Day by practicing yoga at SK Stadium Bandipora on Monday morning.

BARAMULLA: A special yoga event was today organized here at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla in which students from several educational institutions, among other concerned stakeholders, participated. Deputy Commissioner BaramullaBhupinder Kumar presided over as the chief guest.

GANDERBAL: Department of Youth Services & Sports and Department of ISM&H (AYUSH) Ganderbal jointly organized an event in the lawns of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal in which officials of district administration participants. Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Muzafar Ahmed was the chief Guest.

BUDGAM: District Youth Services & Sports Office Budgam Organized an event, which witnessed participation of huge number of Students. Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and other participated.