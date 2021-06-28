8 die of Covid-19, 415 test positive in J&K

Srinagar, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir reported 8 deaths attributed to Covid-19 infection while 415 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the details shared by the Health department, eight Covid-19 deaths were reported, four each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions, taking the total tally of deaths to 4304.

Out of eight deaths reported today, two died at GMC Jammu, one at DH Reasi, one at home, two at GMC Baramulla, one at SKIMS Soura and one at DH Pulwama.

As far as the positive cases are concerned, J&K reported 415 positive cases.

Of the total cases reported on Sunday, 171 cases were reported from Jammu division and 244 were reported from Kashmir division.

With it the total tally of Covid positive cases in J&K is 3,14,731.

Srinagar reported 78 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 26, Pulwama 16, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 22, Kulgam 19, Shopian one, Jammu 21, Udhampur 19, Rajouri 12, Doda 17, Kathua 8, Samba 2, Kishtwar eight, Poonch eight, Ramban 12 and Reasi 63.

However, as per the official data, the number of active cases is coming down rapidly. On Sunday, the number of active cases is 5292.

The number of persons recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 745 - 166 in Jammu division and 579 in Kashmir division.

As per the media bulletin, no new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today and till now 29 confirmed cases have been reported in J&K.