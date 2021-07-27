8 houses gutted in Noorbagh blaze

Srinagar, July 27: Eight houses were gutted in a devastating fire incident at PalporaNoogbagh here, rendering several families homeless.

Fire erupted around 3 am during intervening night of July 26 and July 27 in congested Pamposh Colony Palpora locality. Chaos and confusion prevailed in the area as fire engulfed adjoining houses.

Amid chaos, the inhabitants rushed out of their houses and shifted their belongings to safer places. Several fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.

"Due to intense flames, we could not save belongings of our affected neighbours. However, we tried our best to pave way for fire tenders to reach the spot without any delay," said a group of local youth, who were consoling the victim families.