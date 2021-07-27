8 houses gutted in Noorbagh blaze

Srinagar, July 27: Eight houses were gutted in a devastating fire incident at PalporaNoogbagh here, rendering several families homeless.
Fire erupted around 3 am during intervening night of July 26 and July 27 in congested Pamposh Colony Palpora locality. Chaos and confusion prevailed in the area as fire engulfed adjoining houses.
Amid chaos, the inhabitants rushed out of their houses and shifted their belongings to safer places. Several fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.
"Due to intense flames, we could not save belongings of our affected neighbours. However, we tried our best to pave way for fire tenders to reach the spot without any delay," said a group of local youth, who were consoling the victim families.
Some women fainted as they saw their houses up in flames. "We lost everything today" they cried.
Senior officials said that eight residential houses were gutted in the fire incident. “The structures include five residential houses and three residential wooden made structures.”
"We reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the fire incident. We pressed scores of men and machinery into service to control the fire which engulfed eight structures," Bashir Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services Kashmir told Greater Kashmir.
"We started our operations first to ensure that no human being is trapped. Our priority was to rescue trapped persons, if any. Luckily, all families had moved out safely from the affected structures,” he said.
“We started our operation quickly to douse the fire. The area is congested and it was challenge to control the fire before it could have damaged more structures," he said while replying to a query.
The fire fighting operations continued for around three hours while the cooling operation was going on till morning.
The affected families included that of Abdur Rashid Bhat, Ajaz Ahmad Mir, Junaid Hassan Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh, Peer Mehraj-u-Din, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Ajaz Ahmad Dar and Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh.
An official said that a team of officials visited the affected families.
“A team from district administration visited the spot and met the affected families. District administration will also provide them assistance in rebuilding their houses expeditiously,” an official said.
Meanwhile, Apni Party District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh in a statement expressed deep shock over an overnight fire incident and sought rehabilation of the affected families.