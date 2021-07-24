88 test positive for Covid-19

Srinagar, July 24: Jammu and Kashmir reported 88 new Covid-19 positive cases while for the second time this month no death related to coronavirus was reported during the last 24 hours.

As per the details shared by the Health department, currently there are 1319 active cases.

The Health department officials stated that the decline in active cases was an encouraging sign as it had reduced burden on the healthcare institutions of J&K.

Of the total active cases, 791 are in the Kashmir division and 528 in the Jammu division. On Saturday, no new fatality was reported from Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of positive cases detected on Saturday was 88 of which 33 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 55 from Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,20,491.

Srinagar reported 27 cases, Budgam 5, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 4, Shopian 1, Jammu 5, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 4, Doda 11, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 1, Ramban 4 and Reasi 3.

On Saturday, 178 Covid-19 patients recovered - 69 from Jammu rivision and 109 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported on Saturday and the cumulative number of confirmed cases remains 35 in J&K.