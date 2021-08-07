A new turn of events

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Modi government has outlined a plan to empower people through the newly constituted panchayats.

Huge funds are being spent on every developmental project in J&K. Despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic, Modi government has not allowed a single developmental project to be put on hold .

It is reasonable to expect that two years are not enough for the results of development to become palpable on the ground .

The disempowerment of traditional politicians was seen in J&K as the empowerment of the common man.

“Those who played the king are now worried about losing their personal assets. This is a positive sign, but people need ground level translation of the intention to empower common people of Kashmir.

Major changes: Out of 354 State laws in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, 164 laws have been repealed, 138 laws modified while 170 central laws have been made applicable.

There has been a 262% increase in minority scholarships. Also, five corporations have been set up to unbundle power department corporations, and government funds worth Rs 1000 crores parked outside have been located and channelled into the consolidated fund. prime minister special scholarship scheme was constituted by Prime Minister on 18th August, 2010 in the context of enhancing employment opportunities among youths of Jammu & Kashmir and to formulate job plan involving public and private sectors. Every year fresh scholarships were given to J&K Students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the State of Jammu and Kashmir for improving their skills by providing access to education. Scheme was started in 2011 and modified from time to time to make the Scheme student friendly.

SUCSEES OF SECUIRTY AGENCIES: Incidents of violence have reduced significantly in Kashmir valley after August 5 and security forces have achieved major success against terrorists, according to Union Ministry of Home Affairs report, which also noted that terror-related activities have reduced by around 36% in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 which is huge achievement for our security agencies .