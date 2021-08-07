A new turn of events

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Modi government has outlined a plan to empower people through the newly constituted panchayats.
Huge funds are being spent on every developmental project in J&K. Despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic, Modi government has not allowed a single developmental project to be put on hold .
It is reasonable to expect that two years are not enough for the results of development to become palpable on the ground .
The disempowerment of traditional politicians was seen in J&K as the empowerment of the common man.
“Those who played the king are now worried about losing their personal assets. This is a positive sign, but people need ground level translation of the intention to empower common people of Kashmir.
Major changes: Out of 354 State laws in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, 164 laws have been repealed, 138 laws modified while 170 central laws have been made applicable.
There has been a 262% increase in minority scholarships. Also, five corporations have been set up to unbundle power department corporations, and government funds worth Rs 1000 crores parked outside have been located and channelled into the consolidated fund. prime minister special scholarship scheme was constituted by Prime Minister on 18th August, 2010 in the context of enhancing employment opportunities among youths of Jammu & Kashmir and to formulate job plan involving public and private sectors. Every year fresh scholarships were given to J&K Students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the State of Jammu and Kashmir for improving their skills by providing access to education. Scheme was started in 2011 and modified from time to time to make the Scheme student friendly.
SUCSEES OF SECUIRTY AGENCIES: Incidents of violence have reduced significantly in Kashmir valley after August 5 and security forces have achieved major success against terrorists, according to Union Ministry of Home Affairs report, which also noted that terror-related activities have reduced by around 36% in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 which is huge achievement for our security agencies .
188 terror-related incidences were recorded in Kashmir valley from January 1 till July 15, 2019, and this number has reduced to 120 in 2020, said the MHA report, adding that 126 terrorists were killed in Kashmir during the same period in 2019 while 136 terrorists were eliminated during the same time period in 2020.
Big projects: The world’s highest railway bridge over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir will be ready by next year, and is expected to connect the Valley with the rest of India by train for the first time by 2022. The bridge, which has a central span of 467 metres, is being built at a height of 359 metres from the bed level.
July 2020: Defence Ministry inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a "key priority" for the NDA government.
Work on Shahpur-Kandi, an electricity and irrigation project hanging for five decades, has started. The Ujh project has been fast-tracked. And the metro rail is on its way to Srinagar and Jammu.
Jammu and Kashmir has recouped Rs 100 crore from stamp duty and registration fee after reform in the land registration process. Urban local bodies are also changing. Municipal committees can now approve projects of up to Rs five crore. Transparent e-tendering has also been made mandatory.
Other schemes: The government introduced an array of insurances schemes including the Atal Pension Yojana has also been introduced in the newly carved Union Territory. The Centre launched 85 people-oriented development schemes, like PM-KISAN, PM-KISAN-Pension, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand-Up India in Jammu and Kashmir.
Power projects: 15 power projects were inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 20 others worth Rs 10,000 crore on September 2019 that gave a huge increase in employment in jammu and kashmir .
Kashmiri Pandits: 3,000 government jobs created for the Kashmiri migrants at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crores. As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the selection process has been concluded in respect of 1781 posts and 604 candidates have joined in different departments as on 22nd February 2020. These jobs are in addition to the 3000 state government jobs approved under the Prime Minister's package-2008, against which 2,905 jobs have been filled .
Construction of 6,000 transit accommodations at an outlay of Rs 920 crores for accommodating 3000 Kashmiri migrants employed under PMRP- 2008 and for 3000 additional migrants under PMDP-2015. 849 flats have already been constructed.
The Centre also reimburses monthly cash relief to the eligible Kashmiri migrants settled in Jammu. Since the year 2014, the monthly cash relief has been enhanced twice i.e. from Rs 6600/- per family to Rs 10,000/- per family in 2015 and to Rs 13,000/- per family in 2018. In addition, the dry ration is also provided to these Kashmiri migrants.
Farmers: The central government has approved a nearly Rs 6,000 crore multi-purpose project in Feb 2020 to provide uninterrupted water for irrigation to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and to produce power .
Package: In January 2020, the Modi government granted a package of Rs 80,000 crore for development works in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. It will include the revival of the schemes pending for decades. The package would help establish the educational institutions like IIT, IIM and AIIMS. New release of funds will also help in the development of road transport, energy and irrigation schemes.
YOUTH
The Youth are the real asset of every nation. They are the pride of the nation. They lead the nation towards unprecedented heights.
The role of the youth in NAYA KASHMIR is tremendous. Since They are invariably well educated, They know what their nation expects from them. They are well aware of the potential of human capital of j&k. They have the knowledge of the gilt-edged sectors of the state economy.Thus they have a clear vision of the NAYA KASHMIR and youth of valley are now working in it by taking part in all government activities and working with government recent district development council elections were huge achievement in this .
The youth of J&K are full of innovative ideas. They know how to bring strong opinions to the table. They are capable of bringing positive changes in the working system of the state its neccessary that government should take youth of valley on table as percentage of youth is 62% in valley they can play major role in development of jammu and kashmir
Kashmiri youth have always proven that they can not afford to be sick of being the victim all the time. They know that it is necessary, some times, for peace lovers to lose patience if they are poked too long. In love the are invariably the shade of the Chinar but in anger the ember of the same.The youth of NAYA KASHMIR know how to use the power of the fertile brains to bring positive changes in the social set up. They are determined to bring their motherland out of all possible troubles.
Kashmiri youth have proven that they possess the best brains. They get a sizeable share of the prestegious IAS quota every year. In sports kashmiris know how to produce Tajamul Islam and Hashim in the tender age. The youth are proving their mettle in MNC's and thus helping the state to maintain per-capita income two folds than that of the national averages.
The need of the hour is that the youth of the kashmir create consensus that the battle of the pride is won only when the hearts are allowed to dream of love . They need to guide the oldies that Kashmir needs world class scientists, technocrats, philosophers, statesmen and the economists . we hope we all together to built NAYA KASHMIR TOGETHER