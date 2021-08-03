A nursing orderly operates a Bandipora hospital

Bandipora, Aug 2: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chuntimulla village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is witnessing an acute shortage of doctors and paramedic staff.

The locals said that they are facing inconvenience in getting treatment. The hospital operates without a doctor and is run by a nursing orderly.

Most of the time, the hospital remains shut as the cabins of the doctors and associated facilities remain locked, locals said. A nursing orderly working here said around 23 paramedics and five medical officers were originally posted at the hospital.

As per the locals, none of the staffers visits the facility as most have managed to get attached to the other areas or Block Medical Office.

They said whenever they visit the health facility, they are referred to District Hospital Bandipora which is several kilometers away.

“We are facing problems as no doctor remains available at the health centre. Now everybody here prefers to visit the District Hospital Bandipora,” said Hilal Ahmad, a local.

The state of the affairs at the facility could be gauged by the two recent orders by the Chief Medical Officer Bandipora.

One such order of the CMO under Order No CMO/Estt/2021/407073 of July 26 states that on the basis of repeated complaints from the employees and as directed by the Director Health Services Kashmir, dental surgeon Dr Fayaz Ahmad Lone, presently attached with the BMO’s office Bandipora has been hereby relieved and directed to report to his original place of posting - PHC Chuntimulla with immediate effect.

Another suspension and relieving order revealed the lack of interest of the doctors to attend duties at the facility. Another order of the Chief Medical Officer Bandipora under Order No-BMO/Estt/653-56 dated 23 July 2021 said that the incharge PHC Chuntimulla had been directed to submit the photocopy of the daily attendance.

“It has been observed by the undersigned that you have attended only three days during the month of July 2021. People of the area complained that they have to suffer a lot due to non-availability of the medical officer. The Photostat copy of the attendance is enclosed for ready reference. Many times you were warned to stop such type of practice, but all in vain. It seems that you are not interested in performing the duty as per the government norms. You are hereby relieved and directed to report to the office of the Chief Medical Officer Bandipora with immediate effect,” the order stated.

As per the officials, 23 employees are posted at the PHC including 5 medical officers, one X-ray technician, two drivers, a pharmacist, a sweeper, 5 HDF employees, and 3 FMPHW workers.

The locals said that they had brought the issue to the notice of the successive administrators but their issue had not been resolved.

“We demand the problem be solved once for all,” an elderly man said.

Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Masrat Iqbal said, “Most of the 23 employees were attached. They have been relieved on Saturday and most probably they will be joining in a day or two at the hospital, their original place of posting. This will solve the long-pending problem of the hospital and the villagers.”