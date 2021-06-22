AAC condoles demise

Srinagar, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of its senior leader of Naid Kadal constituency and zonal president of the organisation, Mohammad Syed Dedmaree, who passed away today after a brief spell of illness.

The AAC in a statement termed “the demise as a great loss which has created a void in the organisational ranks and said that the late Mohammad Syed was an enthusiastic and active political activist who fulfilled his responsibilities by standing with the party and leadership in every difficult hour facing the organisation.”

AAC leadership paid tributes to Mohammad Syed “for his selfless services and expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family especially his son Muzaffar Ahmad Deedmaree. Mirwaiz prayed for highest standards in Jannah for late Dedmaree.”