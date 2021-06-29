AAC expresses condolences

Srinagar, June 28: Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief over the demise of several people associated with the organisation which include the mother of one of its active members Haji Muhammad YaseenSofi of NaidKadal; the wife of Nazir Ahmad Gujri of Hawal near Islamia College; and Ghulam Muhammad Aram of Wazpora.

AAC in a statement paid tributes to the deceased people and expressed condolence with the bereaved families.

The statement said that the Sofi, Gujri and Aram families have always played a valuable role in carrying forward the basic cause of the organisation in these difficult times. “The AAC and its entire leadership not only stands with them but also expresses its heartfelt condolences, sympathy and solidarity with them,” it said.