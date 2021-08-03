Abdul Qayoom Bagaw appointed CAC member

Srinagr, Aug 2: Former J&K Ranji Trophy skipper and coach Abdul Qayoom Bagaw has been appointed as member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).

He will be a CAC member for the cricket season 2021-22.

BCCI appointed a sub-committee for JKCA on Monday forming a three member CAC.

The three member CAC include Abdul QayoomBagaw, Ashwani Gupta who are both former Ranji Trophy cricketers. The third member of the CAC will be prominent women cricketer turned coach of J&K RoopaliSlathia. She has been a well known women cricketer and only level three coach in J&K.

The CAC has to work as a team and report to the Sub-Committee.

Besides appointing men’s, women’s selection committees, the CAC will also evolve norms for the fair and transparent process and also do a periodic review of the selectors, coaches, support staff, match officials and forward their recommendations to the Sub-Committee, a JKCA statement issued by Brigadier Anil Gupta reads.