ACB registers case against officers, officials of ARTO Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 3: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday registered a case against the officers and officials of ARTO Anantnag for taking bribes and allowing touts to prepare driving licenses.

A statement of ACB issued here said that a joint surprise check was conducted by the ACB to look into the allegations that many touts and agents were operating in ARTO Office, Anantnag in league with the officials of the ARTO Office Anantnag for preparation of registration and fitness certificates for heavy commercial vehicles, and issuing driving licenses in lieu of bribe.

The statement said that during the surprise check conducted on the driving trial test day, it was found that most of application forms for issuance of driving licenses were having pencil written codes found to be abbreviations of names of some touts and agents operating in league with the board members of ARTO Office, Anantnag, who actively influence the working of ARTO Office Anantnag.

It said that some applicants who appeared for the driving test revealed that they had paid a bribe for issuance of driving licenses through the agents and touts for board members of ARTO Office Anantnag.

The statement said that it was found that the officer and officials of ARTO Office Anantnag, for their ulterior motives, were conducting both driving test trials and fitness test of vehicle in a hasty manner just to accommodate the applicants recommended by the touts and agents.

It said that in addition, social and networking chats had been found amongst the touts and ARTO officials wherein candidate application numbers along with the name of touts had been forwarded to the officials for issuance of certificates and licenses.

The statement said that accordingly, a case under FIR No 4/2021 was registered at ACB Police Station Anantnag against the officers and officials of the ARTO Office Anantnag and the touts and agents.

It said that during investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Anti-corruption Court Anantnag and searches conducted at the residences of ARTO Shabir Ahmad in Qazigund, Motor Vehicle Inspectors ShahidMehboob at D K Marg Kulgam, Manzoor Ahmad at Bemina and Asif Amin at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar.

The statement said that the residential houses and shops of touts and agents Khalid Hakim at QazibaghAnantnag, Mubarak Bhat at LaisooGudderKulgam, Zahoor Ahmad at SarnalAnantnag, AijazWagey at KhanbalAnantnag, Nadeem Ahmad alias Nadeem Photostat at Anantnag, Farooq Mir of NazranaPhotosat near DC Office Anantnag were searched.

It said that during searches various incriminating documents were seized.