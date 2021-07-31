ACD, SDM among 5362 govt employees serving without CID verification in J&K

Jammu, July 31: The J&K government has identified more than 5000 officers/employees serving in six departments, without undergoing mandatory verification of the character and antecedents on their first appointment by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

As per official sources many among them have already been confirmed.

The list of such employees identified by the government includes some Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, an ACD, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Block Development Officers (BDOs), Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, Junior Engineers, Patwaris, Village Level Workers (VLWs) and others whose CID verification was still pending.

The process to identify such officers and employees has been initiated following directions from the government in which the departments have been asked to send details of such officers/employees whose verification is still pending.

The CID, as per the official sources, has shared its concern over the presence of many tainted employees who continue to be in the system and “they are also drawing salary and allowances without the mandatory CID verification on first appointment.”

Quoting a communication, they said, “Of 5362 officials/employees belonging to six departments, 369 are from Animal Husbandry department, 363 from General Administration Department, 1149 from Law department, 816 from Industries and Commerce department, 871 from Rural Development department, 1749 from Revenue department. They appear to have been allowed to continue in the government employment without completing or undergoing the mandatory antecedents’ check and the security verifications on initial appointment.”

The officers, citing a communication, claim that many of such officers and employees have even been confirmed. Almost all of them have been allowed to draw salaries and allowances in contravention of the government order.

They inform, “If we act fast, we may be able to weed out some, if not all tainted officials, taking advantage of the probationary status of many officials.”

“A general direction to all appointing authorities and DDOs has been issued that in respect of cases where confirmation in the service is awaited and CID clearance has not been obtained, matters should not be rushed through,” the officials quoting communication say.

They said, “Confirmation in such stations should be made conditional to verification by the CID.”

Meanwhile, the departments have been forwarded a format seeking information about the officers/employees i.e., whether CID verification is received in the past or not, and if not, the departments have been asked to submit information of the respective officers/employees to the CID in the prescribed proforma.

In a separate communication of the Revenue department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, its different wings have been directed to provide information about unverified officers/employees.

GAD Commissioner/Secretary, M K Dwivedi had recently issued an order stating, “The appointing authorities, on the receipt of attestation forms from the candidates, shall forward these forms with a covering letter (sealed and marked secret) in the form prescribed to this government order directly to the CID Headquarter for conducting the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees.”

As per the amendment in the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, the CID will conduct the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees.