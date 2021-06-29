Active cases plummet below 5000

Srinagar, June 28: The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now below 5000 while 259 fresh positive cases and six Covid attributed deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the official details, as on June 28, 4996 active positive cases were reported.

The active cases in May were above 5800. The total number of persons tested positive in J&K so far is 314990, of which 4310 have died and 4996 are active positive cases.

As per the details shared by Health department on Monday, J&K reported six deaths attributed to Covid-19 infection while 259 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the official figures, six Covid-19 deaths were reported and all six deaths were reported from Kashmir division and Jammu saw no Covid death, taking the total tally of deaths to 4310.

Of the six deaths reported on Monday, four died in SMHS Srinagar, one in DH Pulwama and one in SKIMS Soura.

J&K reported 259 cases on Monday of which 90 were reported from Jammu division and 169 from Kashmir division. With it the total tally of Covid positive cases in J&K is 3,14,990.

Srinagar reported 64 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 12, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 31, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 10, Ganderbal and Kulgam six each, Shopian, Jammu and Udhampur two each, Rajouri 12, Doda 9, Kathua and Samba three each, Kishtwar 14, Poonch eight, Ramban seven and Reasi 29.

The number of persons recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 549 - 179 in Jammu division and 370 in Kashmir division.

As per the media bulletin, no new confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported on Monday.

Till now 29 confirmed cases of mucormycosis have been reported J&K.