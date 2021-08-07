Actor Aamir Khan calls on V-C Cluster University, Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 7: Actor Aamir Khan met Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, ProfessorQayyum Hussain here today.

Among various issues discussed during the interaction at the latter’s office, Khan suggested some job-oriented courses to be started at Cluster University Srinagar which have immense scope in the film industry.

Pertinently, the film actor was in Srinagar in connection with shooting of his film “Lal Singh Chaddha”.

Khan listed various professional and skill courses which can be started in the university in order to provide opportunities to students of Kashmir valley. These included Sound Engineering, Sound Design, Production Design, Costumes, Film Make-Up, Director of Photography, Special Effect Make-Up, Editing and Story Writing. He agreed to support some of the courses in terms of providing internship to students.

Vice Chancellor expressed keen interest in initiating such professional courses in Cluster University.

In-charge Registrar of the university, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Mir and Dean Students Welfare, Professor Abdul Hai were also present on the occasion.