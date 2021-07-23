‘Additional charge syndrome’ mars Jal Shakti Department’s functioning

Srinagar, July 23: While scores of engineers have been assigned additional charges, many engineers are awaiting their promotions in the Jal Shakti department which is hampering it’s smooth functioning.

Sources said that due to the apathetic attitude of those at the helm of affairs, many engineers of the Jal Shakti department were waiting for years for their promotions while many are given additional charges.

According to sources in the Jal Shakti department, the adhocism is preventing movement of files and as such “everything is at a standstill”.

The sources said that several engineers were holding additional charges.

“RTIC Jammu additional charge is held by CE I&FC Jammu, UEED J&K, additional charge is held by CE ERA Srinagar, SE Budgam charge is held by SE WACUMA Srinagar, SE Doda additional charge is held by SE Hydraulic Udhampur,” they said.

“Despite many officers having additional charges, there are several qualified engineers awaiting their promotion who could be elevated and assigned the tasks of managing wings which are currently run by those having additional charges,” the sources said. “There are 32 vacancies of executive engineers. Five engineers are eligible for Chief Engineer’s post and four for SE’s post. Many posts of executive engineers are lying vacant, some of the vacancies for Chief Engineers are RTIC Jammu, UEED J&K, CE Baglihar, MD JPDDC. Vacancies for SEs are SE CVPPL, SE ERA Srinagar, SE CVPPL, SE Fisheries Srinagar while SE Poonch will be vacant on 31st July 2021.”

Officials said that the government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration must look into the issue to ensure smooth functioning of the Jal Shakti department.