Additional Chief Secretary e-inaugurates 64 ICU beds from JLNM Rainawari

Srinagar, July 23: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo in presence of Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather e-inaugurated 64 ICU beds from JLNM Hospital Srinagar meant for district hospitals.

The ICU beds were e-inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo at JLNM hospital in presence of senior officials of health department.

On the occasion, Dulloo said the ICU beds are meant to treat the critical patients in district hospitals which will in the long run help to decrease the burden on tertiary care hospitals.

He said that they are working to make ICU beds functional in district hospitals and in some sub district hospitals. He said the 64 ICU beds have been inaugurated for 10 district hospitals.

“We are also going to create pediatric intensive care units in view of the possible third Covid-19 wave. We have also made functional oxygen units in hospitals,” he said.

Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmed Rather, who was also present on the occasion, said it is a great step towards the management of patient care effectively in district hospitals.

“It is an achievement for the district hospitals. For all these ICUs, the ICU of JLNM hospital would work as a command centre. District hospitals can discuss the management of patients at any time with specialists of the command centre,” the director said.

DrMushtaq said that it is a very important move saying that it would be a healing touch for the patients in district and sub district hospitals who are often referred to tertiary care hospitals.

Pertinently, on the directions of the Additional Chief Secretary, DHSK has already got specialist doctors, Medical Officers, anesthesia technicians and nursing staff trained for ICU management and use of ventilators from SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar.

The hospitals that e-inaugurated the ICU beds include DH Pulwama, DH Kulgam, DH Shopian, SDH Kupwara, SDH Sopore, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, CHC Chanpora, DH Bandipora, DHGanderbal.