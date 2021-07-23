Additional Solicitor General of India inaugurates Chandigarh Law College Jhanjeri

Chandigarh, July 23: Additional Solicitor General of India, Shri Satya Pal Jain has inaugurated Chandigarh Law College of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri.

According to a statement issued here, “the mission was to carry its objective of providing quality higher education a step ahead and what was realised was Chandigarh Law College by Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri. It was the inauguration ceremony of the beautiful red building of Law College and Additional Solicitor General of India, Shri Satya Pal Jain was invited as the Chief Guest at the event. The moment was rightly time as today was also the International Day of Justice and it was opportune to thank the ones who vouch for an equal and just society.”

Jain was received by Arsh Dhaliwal, MD CGC Jhanjeri. DrManpreet Grewal, Principal Law College and Sahil Kapoor, Associate Director CGC were also present on the occasion and briefed the Chief Guest and other Guests on some history, background and achievements of the college. ‘Thereafter, inauguration of the red building of Chandigarh Law College was held by the chief guest with the opening of the placard,’ t said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chief Guest presented memento to the Guest of Honours present, whereas, According to the statement, the Chief Guest was presented memento by Arsh Dhaliwal. Speaking on the occasion, some words of virtues were shared by the Chief Guest. “As a lawyer one should learn to listen to the part of their client and also of the other party and come out with a solution that is agreeable to both and adheres with legal parameters.” Speaking on the occasion, Arsh Dhaliwal stated, “Continuing with the baton of imparting world class education, CGC Jhanjeri has realized the Chandigarh Law College with the aim to provide society with highly qualified and knowledgeable law professionals.”