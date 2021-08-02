ADGP Armed reviews Independence Day preparations at Zewan

Srinagar, Aug 2: ADGP Armed J&K, S.J.M. Gillani reviewed the preparations for the Independence Day Parade-2021 at Armed Police Complex Zewan today.

He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir VIjay Kumar, and DIG CKR Amit Kumar besides officers of the Armed wing associated with the preparation for the national function.

A review of the parade was taken in which contingents from the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, JKAP, IRP , ladies police, District Police Srinagar, Fire and Emergency Services, UTDRF and Forest Protection participated along with Band contingents of the BSF , CRPF and JKP.

Later, a meeting was held where all the contingent commanders and incharge officers participated. The ADGP reiterated the importance of the function and asked all participants to prepare for the event with full vigour and pageantry without compromising on the COVID-19 protocols. He directed Police Hospital Zewan to provide all necessary medical assistance and testing facilities for COVID-19 for all participants.