Adhoc appointment of 16 District Judges extended

Jammu, July 27: J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Tuesday extended the ad-hoc appointment of 16 District Judges for a period of six months with effect from July 15, 2021.

As recommended by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, sanction to the extension in ad-hoc appointment of these District Judges, appointed vide Government Order No 153-JK(LD) of 2021 dated January 15, has been accorded in terms of rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules 2009.

These District Judges included Abdul Nasir, Surinder Singh, Javid Ahmed Gilani, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, Om Prakash Thakur, Gowhar Majid Dalai, JavedAlam, MehrajUd Din Sofi, Surjeet Singh Bali, Om Prakash Bhagat, Manjeet Singh Mannas, Naushad Ahmed Khan, SomLal, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Pradeep Kumar.

As per the order issued by the Law Secretary AchalSethi, this extension in the ad-hoc appointments would be subject to certain conditions.

“The ad-hoc appointment of the District Judges shall be for a period of six months or till the regular selection or appointment is made, whichever is earlier. It shall not confer any right to claim seniority or any other superior right to the appointeesvis¬a-vis the District Judges who may be appointed pursuant to a regular selection process,” read the order.

The adhoc appointees would be reverted to the cadre of Sub-Judges or Civil Judges (Senior division) in case they were not found fit for promotion to the posts of District Judges after regular selection process or in case sufficient posts were not available for their promotion on regular basis, the order mentioned.