Admin camouflaged figures on domicile cert: Soz

Srinagar, Aug 7: Former union minister SaifuddinSoz Saturday said that the J&K administration had camouflaged the figures on domicile certificates issued by it by highlighting figures on West Punjab refugees, Valmikis and Gorkhas, which constitute less than 1 lakh people.

In a statement issued here, Soz said that the J&K government had itself indicated figures – 55,931 WPRs, 2754 Valmikis and 789 Gorkhas. He said that the number of certificates issued to these segments of the society totals upto 1 lakh only.

“The administration must explain how 25 lakh domicile certificates were issued in Jammu and 15 lakhs in Kashmir, during just one year,” Soz said.

He said that the J&K administration must come clean on this subject.

“It would be in its own interest to issue a white paper on its policy and criterion, giving details of important statistics while covering social segments of J&K,” Soz said.

He said that the J&K administration would also be well advised to appear in the public eye as a credible institution beyond any doubt.

