Admin issues fresh guidelines, SOPs for Covid-19 management in Kargil

Ganderbal, Aug 1: The district administration of Kargil on Sunday issued fresh guidelines and SOPs for Covid-19 management.

According to the fresh guidelines, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kargil has allowed reopening of schools in Kargil district for 9th to 12th classes in a staggered manner from August 2.

“With strict adherence of the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the Chief Education Officer Kargil and the district administration, the classes from 9th to 12th would be started from 2 August 2021,” reads an order issued by the Chairman DDMA Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, who is also the District Magistrate Kargil.

“Residential schools for these classes may also be opened subject to RTPCR test of all students, teachers and employees involved,” the order said.

The order reads that the classes should be staggered in a manner that it is not filled with more than 50 percent of the seating capacity.

It said that as far as practicable, classes should be run in an open area.