Admin, Police restrict weekend movement over unsafe bridge enroute Gulmarg

Tangmarg, July 24: The local administration and Police are now stopping local commuters and tourists from reaching Gulmarg in violation of government-imposed restrictions on weekends.

Hundreds of vehicles were stopped and turned back following the restrictions to visit the tourist destination, Gulmarg to safeguard the lives of the tourists fearing accidents and other ramifications of rush on weekends at these places.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of tourists and locals tried to trespass the barricades imposed at Srinagar-Gulmarg road near Kunzar Police Station and opted for the alternative route via unsafe Kunzar-Chanpora bridge to reach the main Tangmarg road.

However, Police acted swiftly and controlled the movement on the unsafe bridge on Nallah Ferozpora as well by putting wires across the bridge and Police guards there.

“Hundreds of vehicles including tourist cabs were stuck and stopped by Police from crossing the bypass Kunzar Chanpora bridge which they tried to trespass to reach Gulmarg to avoid the barricades imposed near Police Station Kunzer. However, the bypass Kunzar- Chanpora bridge had been declared unsafe by R&B authorities after it sustained substantial damages in August 2020 flash floods.

"Plying of traffic over this bridge can be fatal and can cause loss of lives anytime,” said Aiyaz Ahmad, a local.