Advisor Baseer Khan inspects restoration works in Downtown

Srinagar, July 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan, today visited Dastagir Sahib (RA), Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrines and Hariparbat fort in Downtown here and inspected the pace of various development and restoration works undertaken by the Tourism department there.

While reviewing pace of works, Advisor directed the officers to work in close coordination so that bottlenecks, if any, are removed and works are completed on fast track. He said that the facilities at the shrines at DastageerSahab (RA) Naqsband Sahib (RA) and the temple in the Hariparbat fort should be enhanced for convenience of the devotees.

During his visit to the Peer Dastageer Sahib (RA) shrine, Advisor reviewed the progress of work on different components and directed the authorities to expedite the pace of progress on WazuKhana.

Advisor said that the parking space at the shrine is of utmost importance and directed the officers to take immediate steps for creating parking facilities there. He also asked the Tourism Department to explore possibility of beautification of the shrine from the tourism point of view.

While reviewing the progress of work at Naqshband sahib shrine (RA), Advisor directed for augmentation of facilities. He directed the officers to install high mast lights around the shrine and come up with the plan to improve and beautify the surroundings. He also enquired about the facilities being provided to the devotees like power, water, ablution facilities among other things. He passed on the spot instructions to improve the facilities on modern lines. He also directed the Director Floriculture to come up with a plan for beautification and restoration of park at the shrine.

Later, Advisor visited the Hari Parbat Fort and reviewed progress on development and restoration of the fort and the temple located in the fort. He directed the officers to work diligently to restore the original glory of over two centuries old Hari Parbat Fort. He gave on spot directions to complete the two phases of work within the set timelines.

Advisor was informed that the total cost of restoration of Hari Parbat Fort is Rs 2.37 crore in two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed within the next 15 days and the second phase is running on schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of October, 2021 which includes light and sound show besides restoration of walls of the fort among other things.

He directed the officers to come up with plans for further improvement of surroundings, installation of high mast lights, conservation works, landscape, view point gazebos and development pathways.

Advisor further directed the Director Tourism to explore the possibility of constructing Ropeway from Badamwari to the Fort which could be a huge tourist attraction.

Advisor also directed the officers to create additional view points at the fort and directed the Tourism department to make new plans for further beautification of the fort. He directed them to send a detailed proposal for beautification of the fort. Advisor further directed them to send a proposal for restoration and renovation of the Temple at the Fort also.