Advisor Baseer Khan visits shrines in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 28: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited different shrines here to take stock of various developmental projects being undertaken under centrally sponsored Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director Tourism, Executive Engineer Tourism and officers of JKPCC and Wakf Board.

The Advisor maintained that the Lieutenant Governor is keen to see all these developmental projects completed soon. He directed them augment the men and machinery on works so that the projects are completed at an earliest.

On visiting Dargah Hazratbal the Advisor inspected the works carried out for beautification of Gate and Ornamental fencing carried out by the Tourism department. The Advisor asked the officers to complete the works before the end of next month and directed them to stick to the timeline strictly. He also inspected the wuzu khana (ablution centre) and asked them to make it functional within 15 days by connecting it to the reliable water supply.

The Advisor was informed that the work on gate is 85% complete and that of fencing is 90%. The Advisor also visited the construction site of multi-level parking at Hazratbal shrine. He was informed by the site engineers that it is a G+3 structure with a capacity for parking of 164 vehicles. The Advisor directed them to complete it before the year ending.

While visiting the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari the Advisor asked the Director to accommodate the demands of the Gurudwara committee so that the religious shrine has all the facilities available to make the devotees comfortable.

At Khankah- Moulla shrine the Advisor was informed that the papermachie work has been completed and the exterior facilities are being augmented.