Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates workshop on ‘Content Enrichment of Textbooks’

Srinagar, Aug 4: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated two day workshop on Content Enrichment of Textbooks developed by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at SKICC here.

The workshop is being organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)- JK in collaboration with School Education Department.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department(SED), B.K Singh; Chairperson JKBOSE and Director SCERT-JK, VeenaPandita; Director School Education, Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Academicians of reputed National universities like Banaras Hindu University, Barkatulla University, Jammu University, experts of education sector, teachers, lecturers and other concerned stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that the education system needs a thoughtful change with the advent of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. He added that the NEP-2020 aims at the reconfiguration of Primary and Secondary school education in all aspects from foundational stage to secondary stage with focus on Equitable and inclusive education for all and therefore it’s effective implementation will refurbish the whole education sector across J&K.

Remarking that the education system is the main pillar of progress and development of nation, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that education and training are part of the society from times immemorial and with the evolving society and world, there is dire need for the upgradation of educational system also.

The Advisor also said that our country has maximum percentage of young population and we need to nurture them for the progressive development of our nation and we need to build our educational curriculum as per that requirement.

Highlighting on the importance of the workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar asked all the participants to utilise their academic expertise, knowledge and other available resources in order to achieve the right outcome of the workshop.

In his keynote address, Principal Secretary SED, said that with the advent of NEP-2020 education sector will see a progressive development across the nation. He added that the textbooks need constant evolvement and there is a need for enhancing regional content in text books.

In her welcome address, Chairperson JKBOSE gave an overview of SCERT-JK and highlighted about the importance of workshop and the need for enriching the content in textbooks of JKBOSE.

The workshop was also addressed by Prof.Shyam Narayan Lal of Jammu University, Prof. Ajay Kumar Ghosh of Barkattula University, Prof.Keshav Mishra of Banara Hindu University and other renowned academicians and experts.