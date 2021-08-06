Advisor Bhatnagar reviews preparations of HED for 75th Independence Day celebrations

Srinagar, Aug 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting of Higher Education Department (HED) to review the preparations of department for celebrating the 75th Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by Director Colleges, J&K, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai and other concerned officials of the department while as Principals of various Degree Colleges participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are in place well in advance for the smooth conduct of functions in the colleges besides other events lined up before the day are also organised smoothly and efficiently.

The Advisor directed the Principals to organise the function at their respective colleges with singing of National Anthem and hoisting of National Flag with proper Flag Code. He asked them to ensure that all the SOPs and guidelines on COVID-19 are strictly followed while celebrating this important day.

The Advisor also impressed upon the principals to carry out dedicated cleanliness drives in their Colleges so that this important festival is celebrated with dignity, decorum and full enthusiasm besides the NCC and NSS students should be geared up for the celebration.

He further asked the officers to finalize all the arrangements for the online essay competition, painting competition, patriotic song competition and others, which are part of ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ activities so that the winners can be felicitated during the Independence Day celebrations at their district headquarters.

The Advisor also directed the principals to keep the theme of ‘Say No to Drugs’ as part of activities lined up, so that the public can be made aware about the impact of drugs on the society.

The Advisor on the occasion also interacted with several principals and took first hand appraisal from them about the preparations made for celebrating this important day.

On the occasion, Director Colleges gave an overall view to the Advisor about the preparations regarding Independence Day celebrations in colleges across Jammu and Kashmir and informed him that several activities like essay competition, painting competition, webinars, patriotic song competition, etc are being held before the day so that the students get feel and realisation of this important day.



