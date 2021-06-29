Afghan MP Naheed Fareed calls on Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 28: The Member of Parliament of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (Shura-e-Mili) Naheed Fareed on Monday called on the President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar today.

According to a statement issued here, during the course of meeting Farooq and the visiting Afghan Member of Parliament shared views on various issues. On the occasion Party President apprised the visiting dignitary about the fraternal feelings that the people of the country, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir have for the people of Afghanistan. State Women’s Wing President ShameemaFirdous was also present in the meeting.