Agripreneurship has major role to play in Atmanirbhar Bharat: V-C SKUAST Jammu

Jammu, Aug 4: Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir today delivered a lecture on ‘Agripreneurship for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ under the distinguished lecture series of the World Bank Funded NAHEP project entitled "CAAST-Advanced Centre for Livestock Health" of ICAR- Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, U.P.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Triveni Dutt, Director and Vice Chancellor of ICAR-IVRI welcomed the speaker Dr Sharma.

Prof Sharma emphasized that the entrepreneurship development in agriculture will pave the path of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Dr Sharma informed that agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58 per cent of India's population. The share of agriculture in gross domestic product (GDP) has reached almost 20 per cent for the first time in the last 17 years, making it the sole bright spot in GDP performance during 2020-21.The resilience of the farming community in the face of adversities posed by COVID pandemic made agriculture the only sector to have clocked a positive growth of 3.4 per cent at constant prices in 2020-21, when other sectors slid.

He lauded farmers for the continuous supply of agricultural commodities, especially staples like rice, wheat, pulses and vegetables during pandemic that enabled food security. Despite various challenges, India’s food grain production is estimated to rise 2.66 per cent to be a new record of 305.43 million tons in the current crop year 2020-21. Prof Sharma elaborated that “When agriculture moves forward in the form of industry, agripreneurship opportunities are going to be created in the rural areas on a large scale.” This will create employment opportunities in the rural areas and our educated youth will get jobs in rural areas. He further briefed that there are ample opportunities of entrepreneurship development in agriculture and allied sectors viz. apiculture, mushroom cultivation, dairying, floriculture, fishery, horticulture, floriculture. He urged for diversification of horticulture in hilly areas of J&K.

Dr J P Sharma appraised that the country has achieved self sufficiency in food grain production and now extension functionaries should focus on extension beyond production. He urged on processing, value addition, branding, packaging and marketing of commodities especially milk and milk products, vegetables and fruits where the losses are high and due to losses the value of these commodities declines sharply. Prof. Sharma emphasized that the Farmers’ Producers’ Organizations (FPOs) can help the farmers to realize the price of their produce. He also urged the farmers and youths to come forward for starting the food processing units.

Besides, he emphasized on developing marketing intelligence among farmers for better realization of their produce. The programme was coordinated by Dr Rupasi Tiwari, PS & Incharge ATIC who threw light on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India Movement) which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, 2020 with a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crores which was aimed towards achieving the mission.