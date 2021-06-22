Airtel, Tata Group/TCS announce collaboration for ‘Made in India’ 5G

New Delhi, June 22: Bharti Airtel and Tata Group, today announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.

According to a statement issued here, Tata Group has developed a ‘state of the art’ O-RAN based Radio & NSA/SA Core and has integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, leveraging the Group capabilities and that of its partners. This will be available for commercial development starting Jan 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) brings its global system integration expertise and helps align the end-to-end solution to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards, as the network and equipment are increasingly embedded into software.

Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India and start the pilot in January 2022, as per the guidelines formulated by the Government of India.