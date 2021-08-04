Alam urges Centre to take CBM’s for J&K

Srinagar, Aug 4: J&K Peoples Conference senior leader and former legislator Mohammad Khurshid Alam today claimed that ever since the ‘removal of special status and downgrading of J&K into a Union Territory, there has been a widening wedge between the government of and general masses in Jammu and Kashmir.’

According to a statement issued here, “while stressing on the need for government of the day to take certain Confidence Building Measures to lessen the anxiety and build much needed trust amongst the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Alam said that the government must understand that only result oriented engagement can instill a sense of stability among the people and take J&K out of the prevalent crises.”