Srinagar, July 29: Resident of Alamdar Colony Rawalpora 9Lane E has urged the SMC authorities to depute sweepers in the area to regularly undertake sanitation.

A delegation from the area said they are suffering due to accumulation of garbage in the area. “Due to heat wave, pungent smell emanates from the accumulated garbage. We appeal SMC Commissioner to look into the matter and directed the concerned officials to regularly undertake garbage collection in the area,” they said.