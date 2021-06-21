All Party Meeting; Congress leaders hold consultations

Jammu, June 21: The Central Leadership of the Congress today held consultation with senior party leadership of Jammu and Kashmir over the issue of all party meet called by the centre, on J&K scheduled to be held on 24th June.

According to a statement issued here, the JKPCC President G A Mir organised and co-ordinated the meeting of Senior JK leaders with senior AICC Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and AICC incharge JK affairs Rajni Patil.

“The Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir shared their views on various aspects of the issue and gave their inputs about the current situation and the sentiments and aspirations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders viewed that people are facing great hardships under the present bureaucratic regime in the absence of a democratic Government for almost three years now,” the statement reads. “If the party finally decides to take part in the deliberations, after another round of high level meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 5 pm under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.”