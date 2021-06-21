Alok Kumar joins students in celebrating International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 21: District Youth Services & Sports ( DYSS) Office Srinagar on Sunday celebrated 7th International Yoga Day (IDY 2021) with the theme "Yoga for Wellness" across Srinagar with enthusiastic participation of students and whole field staff.

As part of the celebrations, a common Yoga protocol session was conducted, while a large number of participants across Srinagar joined virtually through Zoom and other social media handles, a DYSS statement said.

In keeping with theme, the event showcased holistic health thereby stressing on both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental well-being of people, especially given the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Guest Pr. Secretary to Govt. YS&S department Alok Kumar joined participants at Botanical Garden Srinagar. He participated in the session in person, while a large number of participants across Srinagar joined virtually.

Alok Kumar encouraged the participants and in his brief speech he advised participants to make yoga a habitual part of their daily routine.

Joint Director Kashmir, YS&S, Bashir Ahmad District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar, Balbir Singh were also present.

Around 3400 participants, majority of them students, participated in the celebrations through offline and virtual modes.