Altaf Bukhari condemns Barbarshah grenade attack

Srinagar, June 27:Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari on Sunday condemned the Babarshah Grenade attack in which a youth identified as Mudasir Ahmad, aged 30, succumbed to his injuries besides three others sustaining severe wounds.

In a statement issued here, said “Violence has never rendered any solution but it only impedes the progress of society and results in the bloodshed of innocents. Regardless of any political, ideological or religious motivations—violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable,” he remarked.

He said that “the pointless violence has devastated all the sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir while inflicting a heavy toll on precious human lives.”

While extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear this irretrievable loss.

“Apni Party stands in solidarity with the family of the civilian youth who unfortunately lost his life in this vicious attack. We also wish speedy recovery of the injured and urge the government to facilitate them with the best treatment available at an earliest,” Bukhari remarked.