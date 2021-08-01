Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Mohammad Ashraf Butt

Jammu, Aug 1: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed AltafBukhari has condoled the demise of Ex-Sarpanch of PanchayatSartingal, Bhaderwah, and leader of Apni Party, Mohammad Ashraf Butt.

According to a statement issued here, Bukhari described the deceased Ex-Sarpanch as a humble politician who was respected by all in Bhaderwah for his work for the people.

“He said that the deceased will be remembered for his social welfare. He said that he was a hardworking Apni Party leader and his passing away has left a void in Doda. He has expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Meanwhile, Apni Party Senior Vice-President Ghulam Hassan Mir also expressed his condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul,” it said.

In their condolence message, Vice President Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Vice President ChoudharyZulfikar Ali, General Secretaries Vijay Bakaya and Vikram Malhotra and others also condoled the demise.