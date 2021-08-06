Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Peer Syed Mohammad Shafi Geelani

Srinagar, Aug 6:Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari on Friday expressed shock and grief over the demise of Peer Syed Mohammad ShafiGeelani who passed away at his residence in Batangi-Boniyar, Tehsil Uri.

According to a statement issued here, in a condolence message issued here, Bukhari described the deceased as a famous Sufi scholar who was popular among all shades of public life in district Baramulla.

“Late Shafi sahib was a noble soul who was known for philanthropic activities and spiritual ethos in his area. His contribution in the religious and moral teachings will be remembered for times to come,” he said.

Bukhari said that the deceased would always extend a helping hand to the needy and guide those in quest of seeking spiritual knowledge. “Apart from his spiritual guidance, late Shafi sahib was known for his social services and other public welfare concerns in the entire area of Uri tehsil,” he added.

“Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for an eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement reads.