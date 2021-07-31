Altaf Bukhari felicitates Kulgam youth for securing 2nd position in IES-2020

Srinagar, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday felicitated Tanveer Ahmad Khan, resident of Nigeenpora-Kund in district Anantnag for securing 2nd position in the Indian Economic Service (IES) session-2020.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari congratulated the parents and teachers of Khan while asserting that the success stories like his have once again vindicated the belief in the capabilities and potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Despite being from a humble background and without having any special support, the success story of Khan will act as a beacon light for others who wish to succeed in their lives. I extend my heartiest congratulations to him for this remarkable achievement that has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have an immense potential which has been persistently demonstrated through these competitive exams.

“Anyone among our youth who desire to do something extraordinary in their lives through hard work and commitment will definitely achieve the desired goals. I wish him luck and a prosperous future ahead,” he added.