Ambulance catches fire on Bandipora-Srinagar road

Bandipora, Aug 6: A moving critical care ambulance (108) caught fire near Churthangoo village in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

According to the officials, the driver and the patient onboard escaped unhurt in the incident.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bandipora, DrMasarat Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the 108 ambulance (JK02 BS- 7863) caught fire after a technical glitch near Churthangoo village of Ajas.

A Police official from the area said that the driver of the vehicle after noticing the flames immediately came out of the ambulance and evacuated the patient with the help of locals.

Later, the entire vehicle caught the flames.

The Police official said that the cause of the fire was not known yet, but it was assumed to be a technical issue due to which the engine may have heated up suddenly resulting in the fire.

The flames were put off by the fire tenders and a team of Police from Ajas that rushed to the spot.

Medical Superintendent at Bandipora District Hospital DrMushtaq Ahmad said that a patient who had received a stroke was onboard the ambulance at the time of the mishap. He said that the patient was safe now.

The patient has been shifted in another ambulance to SKIMS. Meanwhile, the locals demanded a probe into the incident.