Amit Shah pitches for 'just action' by police, says they get defamed for 'no action' or 'extreme action'

Lucknow, Aug 1: (PTI) Police get defamed due to either "no action" or "extreme action", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday as he laid emphasis on "just action".

"I often say that police get defamed due to two reasons -- one is no action, and the second is extreme action. No action is not right as indolence cannot rectify the law and order system. And extreme is also not correct as it triggers reaction. So, the police should come out of no action and extreme action, and move in the direction of just action," he said.

He was addressing a function after laying the foundation of the UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences here.

Shah said the institute along with the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar will help the police move ahead in the direction of natural action.