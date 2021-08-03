Anti-encroachment drive held at Shopian

Shopian, Aug 3: An anti-encroachment drive was held at Keller in Shopian on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shopian.

He said that on his directions, a team of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani visited Keller Shopian to take stern action against those involved in encroachment of forest land for their residential purposes.

The team started on-the-spot lodging of FIRs along with impounding the belongings of the encroachers.