Anti-Polythene Drive

Srinagar Municipal Committee is the pivotal institution taking care of the health of the city. Its performance directly impacts the hygienic conditions of the city. So it is crucial for the residents of this city that SMC remains efficient and vibrant.

From granting building permissions to clearing garbage from roads, this body is responsible for giving the city a presentable face, or making it look repulsive. Making this city livable, and restoring to it the beauty that it naturally carries with itself, is the task cut out for SMC. All said and done SMC is performing a daunting task, and it must not be seen exclusively through the criticism that falls to its share in media and other public spaces. It's true that we need to be very critical of all the government departments when it comes to evaluating their performance but if a good job is done appreciation should not be withheld.

On this Eid SMC had arranged for collecting the hides of sacrificial animal to prevent surroundings from stinking. That was a needed initiative as we saw in previous years how it filled the city atmosphere with foul smell. Though all areas were not covered, but still it was a commendable act. Onwards it can be expanded to cover more things related to such events. Similarly if the SMC undertakes a drive against polythene bags, it needs appreciation.

However, there are certain things to be taken care of in this case. Rather than 'raiding' shopkeepers and vendors, and destroying the recovered polythene, it is better if its import to the valley is effectively curbed. If the manufacturing and supply of polythene is stopped, that would have long term effects.

To this end, SMC needs to conduct a detailed survey of the sources of the problem. Acting on the root is always better that chopping off some branches, Second, the use of polythene is too pervasive and widespread. We can live without grocery but not without a polythene carry-bag. Unless an efficient and economically viable alternative is not provided, polythene bags are not going to disappear from our markets.