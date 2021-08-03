Apni Party organizes women wing meet

Srinagar, Aug 3:Apni Party Women Wing Kashmir Province on Tuesday organized a day-long Women convention at its party head office in LalChowk, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by Apni Party Women Wing Provincial President Kashmir DilshadShaheen. Besides, Rafeeqa, Jameela Khan and DrAsmat along with various other party activists were also present on the occasion.

DilshadShaheen said that the meeting primarily focused on strengthening the Party’s women cadres in Kashmir province and redressing a plethora of problems faced by the women folk in their routine lives. “On the occasion various women activists hailing from different parts of Kashmir division joined Apni Party. The new entrants were warmly welcomed by the women leaders into the party-fold,” it said.