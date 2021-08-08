Apni Party Youth Wing organises youth convention at Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 8: Apni Party Youth Wing Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday organised a one-day district level youth convention at Anantnag wherein Youth delegations from all its six assembly constituencies participated in scores.

According to a statement issued here, the convention was presided by Apni Party State Youth President and Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu. “I firmly believe that if this gifted section (youth) of our society, who posses the nerves of steel and muscles of iron, are given an ample opportunity to lead our society on different fronts, they will surely succeed in that and our society will be soon purged off its mediocrity and ill-practices that have eaten into its vitals,” Mattu said on the occasion.

Mattu said that this Youth Convention has broken the ice as such a program is being organised after a gap of six years in Anantnag district. He said that it thoroughly explains how our youth have been sadistically neglected by successive governments which eventually led them to become the easy victims of depression, anxiety, drug addiction and even resorting to criminal activities in certain extreme cases as nobody cared to provide a healing touch to them.

On the occasion, more than three scores of youth activists from NC, Congress and PDP joined Apni Party while vowing to strengthen the Party youth cadres in the district. They further resolved to put in diligent efforts for resolving the public grievances in their respective areas.

The leadership welcomed the new entrants into the party-fold while impressing on them to work unswervingly for the youth welfare through counselling and delivering a helping hand to those who have erred the straight paths by getting involved in various social evils.