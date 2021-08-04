Apni Party’s remarks on Articles 370, 35-A, an attempt to remain relevant: NC

Srinagar, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday called ‘the remarks of Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on launching an agitation for the restoration of Articles 370, 35-A as a frenzied attempt to keep himself and his party relevant.’

According to a statement issued here, Party’s Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said “radical changes in the views of Bukhari are well expected in view of people’s immense support for the efforts of Dr Farooq Abdullah for restoration of J&K’s constitutional status. He has been fine tuning his views all through. However people know how he has steadfastly attempted to undermine efforts in restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.”

“Which statement of his are we supposed to believe? Previously he has asked the people to look beyond Articles 370, 35-A and come to terms with changed realities. What are we supposed to believe? His politics follows a simplistic maxim; it is to be on the good side of the BJP. But it has not fared well with the people. This recent statement of his should be seen as a last-ditch effort to save some credibility, if any at all,” he said.