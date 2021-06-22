APPOINTMENT OF NEW VICE CHANCELLOR IUST | Varsity receives 99 applications

Srinagar June 22: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora has received 99 applications for the post of Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university.

The notification issued by the IUST administration for inviting applications for the VC’s post was issued on May 15 and the last date for the submission of the application forms of the eligible candidates was fixed as June 15.

“We have received around 99 applications for the VC’s post from May 15 to June 15,” an official said.

The five-year tenure of the former VC IUST ended on May 17.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who is the Chancellor of the J&K universities, constituted a four-member committee to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of new VC for the university.

Headed as chairman by the former VC Delhi University, Dinesh Dinesh Singh as nominee of the chancellor of the university, the other committee members include VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU Prof Mohammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

The VC AMU and former VC MANUU were nominated by the Executive Council of IUST as members of the search committee while the VC Lucknow University was nominated by University Grants Commission (UGC) as the member of the committee.

Meanwhile, the notification issued by the university states that the Vice Chancellor being the academic and administrative head is expected to be a person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, and institutional commitment, the notice reads.

The notice said that the candidate who is a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership would be eligible to apply for the post.

An official said that the university had submitted the list of the applications to the search committee for further perusal.

“After the last date of the submission of application forms, we dispatched the list to the search committee. The university has no role in it now,” the official said.

He said that the selection process would be taken forward by the committee till the selection of the candidate was finalised by the chancellor.

The official, however, said the committee had not convened any meeting as of now.

“But there are chances that the committee may convene a meeting in th coming days to scrutinise the applications of the candidates,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as per the university notification, the search committee reserves the right to consider eminent persons outside the list of such applications and nominations.