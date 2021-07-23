Army bike rally culminates at Kargil

Drass, July 23: To commemorate the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas the Indian Army undertook two mega bike rallies, one from Udhampur and another from Leh, both traversing more than 1000 kilometers over treacherous mountains of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, converging at the historic Kargil War Memorial in Drass on 23 July.

In a statement the army said that “one Bike Rally was flagged off by Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ on 19 July from Leh. 15 riders traversed a total distance of 1000 kilometers through harsh and rugged terrain of Ladakh and finally reached Dras on 23rd July, led by Lt Gen PGK Menon himself.”

“In the same spirit, another Bike Rally titled ‘DhruvaKargil Ride’ was organized under the aegis of the Northern Command of Army. A total of 40 Bikers drove across the Valley of Kashmir and Ladakh from Udhampur to Dras. The Bike Rally was personally led by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Command from Udhampur till Dras traversing a total distance of 350 kilometers.”