Army, BSF, Police hold joint coordination meet

Jammu, Aug 7: A joint coordination meeting was held Saturday between the Army, BSF and Police officers at Army Station in Miran Sahib ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters, Jammu, Ramnish Gupta; Deputy Commander 162 Infantry Brigade, S SParihar; Deputy CO 36 Bn BSF, Hardev Singh; Deputy CO 16 Bn BSF, S K Marki; 2 IC 42 Bn BSF, Paramjit; SDPO R S Pura, Shabir Khan and officers of the Army and all SHOs of R S Pura subdivision.

A Police spokesman said that the agenda of the meeting was intelligence sharing between various security forces for better border security management.

“The issues related to spotting drones flying along the border areas were discussed,” the Police spokesman said.

He said that the discussions regarding the establishment of joint check points, joint MCPs between local Police and BSF, and joint patrolling in border areas by BSF, Army and Police personnel were held.

During the meeting, SP Headquarters Ramnish Gupta emphasised on maintaining a high-level of alertness on the border and the adjoining areas to prevent any untoward incident.