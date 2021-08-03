Army chopper crashes in Ranjeet Sagar dam

Jammu, Aug 3: A chopper of Indian Army today crashed into the Ranjeet Sagar in Kathua district. The underwater searches to rescue two pilots who have gone untraceable are on.

Official sources said that the army helicopter was flying over the dam area when it crashed and fell in the dam reservoir area.

Immediately a local police team reached the spot following which the army and IAF personnel also rushed to the spot and later the rescue operation was joined by NDRF and SDRF.

They said that the rescue operation was started to evacuate the two pilots. “The divers of the Army were brought to the site and they started underwater searches. However, the pilots could not be traced,” said the sources.

They said that some parts of the chopper have come out of the water. However, the underwater searches are still going on with the help of NDRF, SDRF and divers of Indian Army to rescue the two pilots.

“The two pilots are not traceable till now,” said Defense PRO, Jammu, Lt Colonel, Devender Anand.

Meanwhile, SSP Kathua said: “The searches are continuing to rescue the pilots.”

Pertinently, the helicopter took off from Pathankot today morning.