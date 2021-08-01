Army starts repair of Birhanbridge at Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 1: Army has undertaken the task to construct damaged Birhanbridge at Udhampur.

In a statement the Army said, “Birhan Bridge which is a critical bridge on the main arterial road to Udhampur was severely damaged due to monsoon, resulting in stoppage of its use even by pedestrians causing severe inconvenience to all.

On 28 July 2021, an on-site meeting by DC and senior officers of Udhampur Garrison was held and a roadmap to repair the bridge with assistance of Army was worked out.”

Furthermore, “Engineer Regiment of Army has been toiling along with civil administration till late hours and during bad weather to repair this important bridge and make it operational soon. Indian Army and Northern Command are always at the forefront and committed for the safety and welfare of the Awam of Jammu and Kashmir both during peace and war,” it said.