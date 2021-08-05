Article 370 abrogation brought unprecedented peace in J&K: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 5: On the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that August 5 would be remembered in history.

The date, he said, marked three significant developments in the country. It marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and also a year of laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya Ram temple. “Today, also marked the triumph of the Indian men's hockey team over Germany in the Tokyo Olympics,” said PM Modi.

“Two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Today, construction of a grand Ram temple is underway,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

The PM said since the abrogation of Article 370, there had been unprecedented peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.